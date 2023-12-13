Skip to Content
Locomotive FC

Legendary El Paso Locomotive FC striker parts ways with the club

Ivan Pierre Aguirre
By ,
today at 12:21 AM
Published 12:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday that forward Luis “Lucho” Solignac will not be returning for the 2024 season.  

Lucho leaves the club after three seasons, scoring a record 35 goals across all competitions to cement himself as Locomotive’s all-time leading goal scorer. He was the club’s Golden Boot winner every year since 2021 and set the club’s single-season scoring record in 2022 with 16 goals.

In his 81 USL Championship appearances for El Paso, the Argentinian forward also registered 13 assists, third-most in club history.  

El Paso Locomotive FC would like to express its gratitude to Lucho for his contributions to the club and wish him the best moving forward.  

Article Topic Follows: Locomotive FC

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

El Paso Locomotive FC

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content