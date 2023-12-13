Legendary El Paso Locomotive FC striker parts ways with the club

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday that forward Luis “Lucho” Solignac will not be returning for the 2024 season.

Lucho leaves the club after three seasons, scoring a record 35 goals across all competitions to cement himself as Locomotive’s all-time leading goal scorer. He was the club’s Golden Boot winner every year since 2021 and set the club’s single-season scoring record in 2022 with 16 goals.

In his 81 USL Championship appearances for El Paso, the Argentinian forward also registered 13 assists, third-most in club history.

El Paso Locomotive FC would like to express its gratitude to Lucho for his contributions to the club and wish him the best moving forward.