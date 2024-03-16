El Paso Locomotive FC fall 1-0 to Louisville City FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC fell 1-0 to Louisville City FC on Saturday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

"It's been a hard week and we got to do it again next week, which is tough," Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. "We knew this was going to be a tough start like last year and it's not the start we wanted or expected. I thought it was a good match; I think we were more organized than we were against [Monterey Bay F.C]. That's something we tried to focus on in the limited time we had, so I give credit to the boys. We had opportunities... but at the end of the games when we're down, we need to be more ruthless, put more balls in the box and our finishing needs to be sharper."

El Paso's defense stepped up in the first half to keep out numerous advancements from the visitors, with the backline going 5-for-8 on tackles and goalkeeper Jahmali Waite registering three saves to limit Louisville's chances.

Offensively, El Paso came out firing in the second half, registering five (5) shots on target of 10 total and making 31 final third entries, including 15 touches in the opposition box.

However, Locomotive were unable to equalize after conceding early in the second half and close out it's three-match home stand with a 0-2-1 record to start the 2024 season.

FORECAST: 63ºF, cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 4,876

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

LOU – Wilson Harris (Sean Totsch) 57'

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Lucas Stauffer, Tony Alfaro (Ricardo Zacarias 79'), Bolu Akinyode, Brandan Craig (Noah Dollenmayer 15'), Miles Lyons (Nick Hinds 64'), Eric Calvillo – C (Diego Abarca 79'), Liam Rose, Arun Basuljevic, Tumi Moshobane (Justin Dhillon 45'), Amando Moreno

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Yuma, Jeremy Garay, Luis Moreno

LOU – (4-4-1-1) Damian Las, Jake Morris (Wes Charpie 68'), Kyle Adams, Sean Totsch, Arturo Ordóñez, Adrien Perez (Evan Davila 85'), Taylor Davila (Niall McCabe 45'), Elijah Wynder, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson (Sam Gleadle 45'), Wilson Harris (Tola Showunmi 89')

Subs Not Used: Danny Faundez, Dylan Mares

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 41', Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 58'

LOU – Wilson Harris (Yellow) 19', Taylor Davila (Yellow) 33', Jansen Wilson (Yellow) 36', Ray Serrano (Yellow) 42'

MATCH STATS: ELP | LOU

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSS. %: 56|44

SHOTS: 13|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|3

SAVES: 3|6

FOULS: 15|11

OFFSIDES: 3|2

CORNERS: 1|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC prepares for an exhibition against Liga MX sister club FC Juárez in the inaugural Derby Paso Del Norte on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. MT. Gates at Southwest University Park open at 6 p.m. MT and tickets for the match can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.