Sit Down with Locomotive’s Wilmer Cabrera

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The locomotive's new head coach Wilmer Cabrera led the locomotive to their second victory of the season against the number one ranked team in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, Charleston Battery.

Before suiting up to coach his first game on the sidelines with the Locomotive, Wilmer Cabrera only had two practices with the club after his immediate hire as new head coach. So far, he likes what he sees.

“They have talent, they have potential," Coach Cabrera said. "We need to make sure that we’re conscious that it has to be done by all the players. We need to be on the same page, with the same mentality, understanding that we’re a family.”

One thing he’s working hard to instill is helping the players develop a winning mentality.

“What we try to implement and what I like to do here is we need to come to compete," Coach Cabrera said, "We need to apply the philosophy of, I have to win. If we don’t win we’re going to get punished or we have to do an extra job. If we know how to compete in practices then when we go to the stadium and go to the game now we’re used to competing.”

Now, the Locomotive are looking to collect their first home win of the season against the number sixth ranked team in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, Birmingham Legion FC.

“We have an opponent that has worked well, who are getting a lot of points because they know how to do their job also," Coach Cabrera said. "Our goal, our objective is let’s try to make sure that we work well to get the three points because we haven’t done that this season.”