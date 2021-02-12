NMSU’s struggles on the hardwood return following 83-72 loss at Seattle

NMSU

SEATTLE, Washington - Just when the NMSU Aggies thought they had found some momentum, Friday's trip to Seattle was a rude awakening.

The Aggies dropped another game in WAC play after falling to Seattle University by a final score of 83-72.

The Aggies were coming off their first win in conference play a week ago against California Baptist University.

NMSU just had no answer for Seattle's offense, but the Aggies were able to keep the game close.

Seattle was up by just four points at halftime, but they held the Aggies in check in the second half and never gave up their lead.

The setback pushed NMSU's record to 4-5 and 1-4 in WAC play while Seattle moved to 9-7 and 2-2 in league tilts.

The Aggies' five-game winning streak against Seattle also came to an end with Friday night's result.

The Aggies and Redhawks are scheduled to wrap up their two-game set Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. MT from the Redhawk Center in Seattle, Wash.

Tip-off was originally set for 7:00 p.m. MT, but due to a snowstorm bearing down on Seattle, the game was pushed back two hours.