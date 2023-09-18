Albertson named CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- For the first time in program history, an Aggie has been named CUSA Player of the Week. The honor awarded to redshirt senior kicker Ethan Albertson comes on the heels of a Saturday performance in which he made a pair of field goals and went a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts.



Albertson, a native of San Diego, accounted for nine of the Aggies' 27 points in the 10-point over rival New Mexico on Saturday night. After a successful PAT early in the second quarter, Albertson was sent out to attempt a 26-yarder with four minutes and 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The right-footer connected on the attempt to bring the Aggies even with the Lobos at 10-10.



Perhaps Albertsons biggest impact in the Rio Grande Rivalry came with 1:20 left in the third quarter as a 12-play Aggie drive stalled at the UNM 30-yard line. Albertson entered the game to attempt his longest field goal of the season at 47 yards. The kick sailed through the center of the uprights to put NM State ahead by two scores.

With the pair of made field goals, Albertson is now tied for fourth all-time in program history in made field goals (33). Additionally, he sits atop the program record books in PAT percentage – making 73 of his 77 career attempts to have a 94.8% success rate.



Due to the Aggies independent status for the last five season, Albertsons award marks the first conference player of the week distinction for an Aggie since December 4, 2017, when both Tyler Rogers and Terrill Hanks were named Sun Belt Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively. He also becomes the first Aggie since Parker Davidson in 2016 to earn special teams player of the week honors for a conference.