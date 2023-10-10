McNeese Named CUSA Offensive Player of the Week for Second Straight Week

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Since turning the page to the conference season the Aggies have been on a roll offensively, sitting atop CUSA with a 5-0 mark, while leading the conference in points (39), goals (13), and assists (13). A major catalyst to this success is Loma McNeese , who was named the CUSA Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.



Following a scoreless first half against Jax State, the senior from Sherwood, Ore. single-handedly turned the game around in a span of 68 seconds, earning the first penalty kick of her career in the 50th minute. After calmly putting it past the Gamecocks' goalkeeper for her first goal of the afternoon, a deep pass from Ariana Leamons found McNeese's right foot, outrunning her defenders and putting it in the back of the net.



With this goal, McNeese tallied the first brace for NM State since Aug. 29, 2021 – while also netting her 18 career goals, putting her in sole possession of fifth place in NM State history.



"It's a great feeling being recognized as a threat offensively", said McNeese. "But without the rest of my team executing, I don't get those same opportunities. So credit to my teammates!"



NM State will return to action Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. for Senior Night against FIU. Six seniors will be recognized for their contributions to the program – Hannah Draper , Bella Garcia , Loma McNeese , Xitlaly Hernandez , Megan Ormson and Gia Valenti .