UC San Diego Transfer Emmanuel Tshimanga Commits to NM State 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On Thursday evening, Emmanuel Tshimanga made it official that he will don the Crimson & White for Head Coach Jason Hooten and the Aggies this fall.

Tshimanga spent his first two seasons out of high school at UC Irvine before transferring to UC San Diego, where he would play two seasons for the Tritons.

Emmanuel Tshimanga | Gr. | F | 7-0 | Montreal, Quebec | Bella Vista Prep | UC Irvine | UC San Diego

Coming off the bench for the Tritons last season, Tshimanga averaged 14.1 minutes in 22 games of action. He finished the year shooting 59% from the field and was third on the team in rebounds, averaging 5.0 per game.

Tshimanga was named to the Winter Big West All-Academic team last season.

In his junior year with UC San Diego, he played in 24 games, with 10 of those being starts. After averaging nearly 19 minutes per game, Tshimanga finished second on the team in rebounds with 6.2 per contest.

That year, Tshimanga recorded his career high in rebounds (13) against Eastern Michigan and notched his career high in scoring (18) versus UC Santa Barbara.

In his redshirt sophomore season at UC Irvine, he played in 25 games, averaging 10.8 minutes per game for the Anteaters. He put up a season-high 14 points against Duquesne. He was also named to the Big West All-Academic team and the Big West Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

After medically redshirting his freshman year, he saw much more action in his redshirt freshman campaign. Tshimanga played in all 27 games and recorded season highs in points (12) and rebounds (11) for his first career double-double against Bethesda.

In his senior year at Bella Vista Prep, Tshimanga averaged 7.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and helped lead the Bears to a Grind Session Championship.

QUOTABLE | Head Coach Jason Hooten

“We are excited about Emmanuel and the experience he will bring to our team. Emmanuel is someone with the flexibility to play different styles and will bring us a true low post presence. He has a high basketball IQ and skill level which allows him to be effective all over the floor. The biggest thing he has shown statistically over his career is the ability to rebound the basketball and shoot a high percentage from the field. We started with the goal of improving our frontcourt. With the signing of Edward [Nnamoko], and now Emmanuel, this could arguably be the best depth I’ve ever had as a head coach in that position.".