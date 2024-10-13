Bearkats Take Lone Star State Finale over Aggies

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- The busiest week of the Aggies’ Conference USA slate has come and gone. Sam Houston hosted NM State for the finale of a two-match contest on Sunday, as the home team was victorious in straight sets. The loss drops the Crimson & White to 10-10 overall and 4-4 in CUSA play, landing at .500 for the seventh time this season. NM State will now return to the Land of Enchantment for a four-match homestand.

Set-by-set: NM State loses 0-3 (21-25, 23-25, 22-25)

FIRST SET

A pair of early Bearkat aces put the home team in front by as many as seven, forcing a timeout from Head Coach Mike Jordan. A 5-0 scoring burst from the visitors pulled them back within two, but never got any closer. Sam Houston took its early lead and never relinquished it, leading to the weekend’s first set between the two sides without a lead change or tie. The home side took the opening frame 25-20.

SECOND SET

The second frame featured 12 ties, including six stalemates in the first 18 points. A Mari Sharp ace was the first on the day for the Crimson & White, highlighting a 6-2 run that put the visitors ahead by three. The Aggie lead held consistently between zero and two points for the next 21 rallies before SHSU tied the set at 22 apiece. A kill and an ace from Michaela Pankeova brought the home team within set point, which was immediately capitalized on, handing the Bearkats a 2-0 set lead by a score of 25-23.

THIRD SET

An Ashley Herman kill gave her side a 3-1 advantage early, but Sam Houston stayed within striking distance. The visitors staved off multiple ties from the Bearkats, before eventually relinquishing the lead at 16-15 during an extended 12-4 stretch for the home team. Mike Jordan’s squad did not regain the lead after that point, but utilized three straight attack errors and pulled to 23-21 to force a timeout from 41st-year Head Coach Brenda Gray. Three points later, Panekova would end the match with a kill at 25-23, granting SHSU the straight-set win.

UP NEXT

With back-to-back road trips in the books, NM State will now return to Las Cruces for a four-match homestand. Before taking on Liberty, the Aggies will first host FIU on Friday and Saturday. The Panthers (2-17, 0-6) will make their first trip to the Pan American Center for a Conference USA series. First serve is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 6:00 PM MT. Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.