Halftime Update: San Elizario & Boerne scoreless in Class 4A state championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The San Elizario Eagles are in a fight to bring home their 4th state title in boys soccer.

At the half, the Eagles and the Boerne Greyhounds are scoreless 0-0.

Both teams had opportunities to find the back of the net in the first half, but they just couldn't capitalize.

San Elizario is looking to win their 4th state championship in program history.

They won it in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

Boerne has won two state titles, and is coming into the championship match undefeated at 22-0.