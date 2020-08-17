UTEP says it’s reached deals for a 12-game football schedule

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite many college football conferences opting for a shortened schedule, the UTEP Miners might not be.

UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter tells ABC-7 that the Miners are in principle agreement on a 12-game schedule.

"Obviously we're going to play football games and we've got three other games that we've added to our schedule," says Senter, alluding to the three open dates on UTEP's schedule left by other teams opting out.

As of now, UTEP currently has a nine-game schedule. Eight games are against Conference-USA opponents, while the one non-conference game is on the road at Texas.

Like a category 5 storm, the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out half of college football, as well as 25% of the Miners original schedule.

Texas Tech was only allowed one non-conference game, which they will play against Houston Baptist, and Nevada and New Mexico State opted out.

But Senter says that replacements for those games are in the works.

"I'm waiting to get the contracts done," Senter added on the potential matchups. "So we will have a full football season right now. We're planning six homes games and six away. Hopefully we're going to announce those sometime by the end of next week."

Right now the opener is scheduled for September 12th in Austin against the Longhorns, but the Miners are prepping to play the week prior.

"That's what we're locked into that we're gonna play a game on September 5th," said Head Coach Dana Dimel.

Of FBS conferences, only the American and Sun Belt are allowing teams freedom in non-conference scheduling.

It would be expected that at least one of UTEP's new games would be an FCS opponent.

UTEP will be facing a sense of urgency on the practice field, as the proposed opener is just three weeks away.