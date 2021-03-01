UTEP football begins spring practices

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Monday, the UTEP football team officially kicked off their 2021 campaign with the start of spring practices.

This will be the 4th season for UTEP head coach Dana Dimel.

Dimel and his Miners are coming off a 3-5 record last season, the most wins for coach Dimel during his time at UTEP.

Due to covid-19, the NCAA granted all student athletes another year of eligibility.

Several players who were seniors last year for the Miners have returned to the team for another season.

Experience won't be a problem for the Miners in 2021.

However, while the majority of UTEP's players are returning this season, the same can't be said for UTEP's coaching staff.

UTEP hired two new coordinators during the offseason.

Offensive coordinator, Dave Warner, and defensive coordinator, Bradley Dale Peveto.

The first day of spring practices was focused on getting the new faces of team adjusted to their new environment.

"We had three new coaches out there today and they all did a really nice job of adapting and practice moved around really well," Dimel said. "That was a real positive for us. As a head coach you're just looking for the tempo and the execution of the practice and transitions to go smoothly."

Coach Dimel also had praise for last season's starting quarterback, Gavin Hardison.

"I saw some things No. 12 did and I said, 'Wow, this kid is really progressing." Dimel said. "It's a world of difference how much better he was than a year ago, it's night and day from where he was last spring."

The Miners will continue weekly practices leading up to their spring game April 9.