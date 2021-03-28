UTEP Volleyball clinches 2nd seed in C-USA Tournament; best finish since 1984

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP volleyball is bumping like it's the 1980's.

The Miners' (9-6, 8-4 C-USA) swept Southern Mississippi in three sets Saturday to end their regular season on a four-match winning streak and cap their first winning season since 2012.

With the win, UTEP clinched the #2 seed for the West Division in this week's C-USA Tournament.

It's UTEP highest seeding in a conference tournament since a first-place finish in the Oil COuntry Athletci Conference in 1984.

Adding to the red-hot numbers, the Miners have won 12 straight sets.

Redshirt sophomore Kenidy Howard paced the Miners with 17 total kills for the series against the Golden Eagles.

On the service, three different Miner freshmen- Ava Palm, Savana Trahan, and Hande Yetis aced Southern Mississippi in the second set to expand their conference lead in aces to 109.

The Miners will take on #3 seed Marshall on April 1st in the C-USA Tournament. UTEP has not won a C-USA Tournament game since 2008.