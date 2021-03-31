C-USA names UTEP track & field’s Sean Bailey as male Field Athlete of the Week

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s Sean Bailey was announced as the Conference USA Male Track Athlete of the Week as released by league officials on Wednesday.

The senior sprinter took the silver medal in the 400m event and helped the Miners to a first-place finish in the 4x400m relay at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 27 at Mike A. Meyers Stadium in Austin.

His time of 45.46 seconds in the 400 is tops in C-USA and fifth in the nation.

The Spanish Town, Jamaica, product was part of UTEP’s gold medal showing in the 400m relay race, as the Miners clocked a time of 3:05.84 – best in C-USA and seventh nationally early on in the season.

This is Bailey’s first AOTW honor since being named the athlete of the week on April 30, 2019.

Bailey and the Miners return to action at Texas Tech’s Masked Rider Open on April 9 and 10 in Lubbock at Fuller Track & Field.