UTEP softball’s Kasey Flores named C-USA Player of the Week

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Kasey Flores’s 10-RBI weekend featuring two go-ahead grand slams versus Southern Miss last weekend earned her Conference USA Player of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is Flores’s second time receiving the award and first since 2019.

In game one of April 2’s double-header, Flores went 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam, crossing home plate twice in the game.

It was Flores’s first grand slam since her freshman season in Feb. 15, 2019, against Weber State.

Flores was a perfect 3-for-3 in game two of April 3’s double-header with each base hit knocking in a run.

Flores’s final hit – a grand slam – gave the Miners the lead for the remainder of the contest and brought her RBI total to six on the day.

She finished the weekend with a .417 batting average and .462 on-base percentage.

Flores is riding a hot bat as of late since her sixth inning go-ahead homerun in UTEP’s upset victory Texas Tech back on March 20.

Since that day, Flores is 7-for-15 at the plate with 13 RBIs.