Natalie Halbleib named Director of Basketball Operations for UTEP women’s basketball

EL PASO, Texas - Former Division II standout at Cameron University Natalie Halbleib has been named the director of basketball operations for UTEP women’s basketball, head coach Kevin Baker announced Monday.

“I’m so grateful and humbled to be joining the UTEP family, it’s an honor to say the least,” Halbleib said. “Thank you to Coach Baker for the opportunity to work alongside such an incredible staff. I can’t wait for this journey to start and to be a part of this exceptional program.”

She played in 75 games, including 72 starts, during her collegiate career with Adams State and later Cameron University.

Halbleib averaged 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.8 minutes during her playing career.

She led the team in rebounding (6.4 rpg) and was second in scoring (11.1 ppg) as a senior.

As a junior she put up 11.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg and a Lone Star Conference leading 2.1 steals per contest.

She later returned to Cameron as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2020-21 season, helping the Aggies earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history.

The team advanced to the Regional round.

She assisted in player development, the preparation and presentation of scouting reports, coordination of practice plans and also led some team meetings

"There was a large pool of great candidates for our Director of Basketball Operations position,” Baker said. “As the interview process went on, Natalie emerged as a top prospect. She has such an amazing positive energy, strong work ethic, a commitment to our young people, and a deep desire to excel at the college level. She was absolutely a perfect fit for our coaching staff and our players. I know El Paso and UTEP will welcome her to her new home with open arms. Natalie will be a fantastic addition to our basketball family."

The Aurora, Colo., native also has extensive experience in the developmental and AAU circuits, most recently serving as the head coach for the AAU DC Queens West Texas team.

Her squad won the Super 64 National Championship tournament and she helped several players receive scholarships to play at the collegiate level.

Additionally she has been a skills development coach.

She has overseen individual and group fundamental and advancement for all skill levels and ages. She also did team training for local club and school teams.

Previously Halbleib was the Director of Little Ballers Skills Camp. She developed 150 young player’s skills, communication, teamwork and focus, in addition to organizing and managing a youth skills camp that had a different practice plan each day.

She also was a coach for Colorado AAU Premier, serving as the head coach for a championship 3v3 team.

Halbleib was an assistant coach with the AAU program for a U12 girls team that won a title.

Halbleib was a named to the Dean’s Honor Roll in three different semesters and earned a bachelor’s degree from Cameron University with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry.