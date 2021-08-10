Paydirt’s Rally Skills Challenges: UTEP WR Justin Garrett bench press challenge

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP wide receiver Justin Garrett put his strength to the test on Tuesday.

It was the first challenge as part of Paydirt’s Rally Skills Challenges.

The challenges are a way to help raise money for UTEP student athletes.

Depending on the event, the student-athlete will receive points for each successful accomplishment.

Donors will have the opportunity to pledge monetary support toward the campaign on a per-point basis.

For this challenge, every bench press Garrett completed resulted in one point.

How many bench presses was Garrett able to accomplish?

If you'd like to donate Text PICKSUP TO 66866 or visit PAYDIRTSRALLY.COM