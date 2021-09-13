Live Like Luke: How former UTEP player’s legacy has redefined the football program

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- For Luke Laufenberg, one spring of practice was all he had to make an impression.

Though Luke never played a down for the UTEP Miners, that short impression has refined the program for all time. And now two years after Luke's death, the program has done the same for his family.

After practicing with the Miners in the Spring of 2019 Laufenberg died of Burkitt's Leukemia, a rare form of cancer that chews up the body's metabolism.

Laufenberg had already beat cancer once prior to signing with UTEP in January of 2019, and had worked his body back into football shape in order to play for the Miners.

"Every doctor that came in, it was 'When am I gonna be able to start working out?' And they were just trying to literally keep him alive, not when he could get in the weight room," says Luke's father Babe, a former NFL Quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys radio broadcaster. "But I think what helped keep him alive was the thought that 'I'm gonna get my body back and I am gonna play football again'."

But prior to the fall of 2019, Laufenberg's second diagnosis was pronounced terminal. Laufenberg passed away on August 22nd, 2019.

Tonight on ABC-7 at 10: Watch Nate Ryan's Special Report on Luke's Legacy including a sit down one-on-one conversation with Babe about why Luke is so special to UTEP, and why UTEP is forever special to the Laufenbergs.