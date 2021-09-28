UTEP’s Jacob Cowing earns honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week list

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP sophomore WR Jacob Cowing was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list for Player of the Week (week four) on Tuesday.

Cowing racked up a career-best 174 yards receiving on seven receptions (24.9 avg.) during the Miners’ come-from-behind victory over New Mexico on Sept. 25 in the Sun Bowl.

Cowing added the go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter that gave UTEP a 17-13 lead.

Cowing was wide open as he streaked down the right sideline to haul in the 55-yard score.

Cowing added a 57-yard reception in the first quarter.

Cowing leads Conference USA and ranks fourth nationally with 467 yards receiving on 20 receptions.

His 23.4 yards per catch ranks 10th in FBS, while his four touchdowns rate tied for 11th.

Cowing’s 116.8 yards per game is fifth-best nationally.

Cowing has eight 100-yard games during his career, putting him five away from tying the program’s all-time record held by Chuck Hughes with 13.

Cowing has scored in all four games this season, while he’s found paydirt in six consecutive games dating back to last season.

UTEP will host Old Dominion in the 89th Homecoming game on Oct. 2.

It’s also the C-USA opener for the Miners on Saturday night in the Sun Bowl.

Tickets for UTEP-ODU are available by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, clicking www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or visiting The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at 500 W. University Ave. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).