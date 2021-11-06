Miners fall to No. 16 UTSA, 44-23

GAME FINAL: UTSA scored on all eight possessions of the game on the way to a 44-23 victory over UTEP in front of a Sun Bowl crowd of 31,658, the second highest for a Conference USA game since 2010.

The Miners fall to 6-3 on the season, while the Roadrunners at 9-0 are now among just four undefeated teams in FBS football.

HALFTIME REPORT: EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners came out before a crowd of 30,000-plus Saturday with a lot of juice. But with how the first half vs. UTSA went, it may have been too much.

UTSA totaled 348 yards of total offense in the first half, and UTEP kick Gavin Baechle missed two field and an extra point as the Roadrunners raced out to a 30-9 halftime edge. .

The crowd at the Sun Bowl is the best it's been in years, but from the opening kick they were silenced by the undefeated Roadrunners.

UTSA RB Sincere McCormick went up the middle for a 75-yard Touchdown on the second play from scrimmage, and UTSA eventually got out to a 13-0 lead.

But the Miners got on the board midway through the first quarter, when Gavin Hardison stepped up to hit WR Tyrin Smith for 35-yard TD on 3rd down. Bachele's missed extra point made it 13-6.

UTSA then followed a field goal with consecutive TD's to make it 30-6 before Baechle drilled a 50-yarder before the half.