UTEP men’s basketball to play in Basketball Classic for first postseason appearance since 2015

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team (19-13) will continue its season by competing in the 2022 Basketball Classic presented by Eracism.

The Miners’ opponent and the full 32-team bracket will be revealed Sunday (March 13) night, but they will be at home for the opening round of the event at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday (March 15).

Fans can visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets to purchase tickets. General admission tickets are $10 and courtside are $25 (based on availability). The 2021-22 courtside season ticket holders will have first right of refusal for their courtside seats.

The Miner Athletic Club will be reaching out shortly confirming details. Courtside seats that are not sold will be available to the general public at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (March 15).

Additionally, if a season ticket holder had a 2021-22 parking pass, they will have access to their corresponding parking pass in their online account by Tuesday (March 15) at 8 a.m.

It will mark the first postseason appearance for the program since competing in the 2015 NIT.

"We are thrilled to continue our season and experience postseason play in the 2022 Basketball Classic,” UTEP head Joe Golding said. “Our guys have earned the opportunity to play more games in front of the best fans in the country. We've seen our crowds grow over the course of the season and we hope Miner Nation will turn out once again as we look to write another chapter in our proud basketball history!"

UTEP has had a stellar first year under Golding, compiling its most wins (19) since finishing 19-14 in 2015-16.

It will now have a shot at surpassing that figure and notching its first 20+ win season since going 22-11 in 2014-15.

The Miners finished 11-7 in league play to secure their first winning conference record since forging a mark of 12-6 in 2016-17. That was aided by winning 10 of 14 down the stretch, including halting back-to-back C-USA West Division Champion North Texas’ 15-game winning streak, 70-68, on “Senior Day” on March 5.

They also downed Old Dominion, 74-64, on March 9 for their first victory at the C-USA Championships in five years.