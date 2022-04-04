UTEP athletics “Garage Sale” to feature thousands of items on Friday

EL PASO, Texas - Over 2,000 UTEP Athletics items, primarily official team gear that has accumulated over the years, will go on sale to the public on Friday in the Northeast concourse of the Sun Bowl (adjacent to the Larry K. Durham Center main entrance).

UTEP Athletics’ first-ever “garage sale” will start at 10 am and continue until 6 pm or when the inventory is gone.

The garage sale will precede the Miners' football spring game at 6 pm.

Available for purchase will be items from the football, men’s and women’s basketball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball programs.

The list of available items includes, but is not limited to: jerseys, uniforms, polos, t-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, sweat pants, jackets, shoes, socks, hats, fleece blankets, backpacks, bags, championship watches, towels, jewelry, umbrellas and water bottles.

Items will be priced from $1 to $40, not including sales tax.

All sales are final.

Any fan that purchases an item will be entered into a raffle for a free UTEP football helmet.

“Over the years, our fans have asked how they can get their hands on the same gear that the players and coaches wear,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “In the process of our spring cleaning, we realized that we had a lot of really cool stuff in our possession – some items dating back many years. We’re excited to make this product available to Miner fans for the first time. We thank our coaches and staff for taking the time to put all of this together.”

Proceeds from the garage sale will supplement UTEP Athletics’ operating budget.