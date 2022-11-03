Skip to Content
UTEP
Halftime Update: Rice with a slight edge over UTEP, 20-17

Courtesy: UTEP Athletics

HOUSTON, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in a Texas showdown out in Houston against Conference USA rival Rice.

At the half, it's the Rice Owls with a slight edge over the Miners, 20-17.

The Miners wasted no time putting up points on the scoreboard.

UTEP would score a touchdown on their first possession of the game to go up 7-0.

However Rice would take a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, UTEP would kick a field goal to tie the game at 10.

However, Rice would find the end zone once again to break the deadlock and go up 17-10.

The Miners would then even things up again after a touchdown pass from Gavin Hardison, 17-17.

Right before halftime, the Rice Owls would march down the field and settle for a field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the half.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7's Sports Director.

