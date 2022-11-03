Halftime Update: Rice with a slight edge over UTEP, 20-17
HOUSTON, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in a Texas showdown out in Houston against Conference USA rival Rice.
At the half, it's the Rice Owls with a slight edge over the Miners, 20-17.
The Miners wasted no time putting up points on the scoreboard.
UTEP would score a touchdown on their first possession of the game to go up 7-0.
However Rice would take a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, UTEP would kick a field goal to tie the game at 10.
However, Rice would find the end zone once again to break the deadlock and go up 17-10.
The Miners would then even things up again after a touchdown pass from Gavin Hardison, 17-17.
Right before halftime, the Rice Owls would march down the field and settle for a field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the half.