UTEP signs Rancho Christian HS standout Aaliyah Stanton 

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP women’s basketball has signed guard Aaliyah Stanton out of Hemet, California, head coach Keitha Adams announced Wednesday.

Stanton was named the CIF-Southern Section 2023 Division 3A Player of the Year. 

Aaliyah Stanton 

Rancho Christian High School 

Hemet, Calif.  

5-6, Guard 

Freshman 

As a senior, Stanton led Rancho Christian to a 27-7 overall record (15-0 at home), a CIF-Southern Section Division 3A title, and a trip to the 2023 CIF state basketball semis … named the CIF-SS 2023 Division 3A Player of the Year … received California Division II All-State First Team honors … racked up over 2,000 career points, including over 1,000 points her senior year … part of the 2023 All-Ivy League team … won the Ivy League championship … earned four player of the game honors … averaged 30.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 steals per game in her final year with the Eagles … ranked sixth nationally in field goals made (365) and 19th in points per game (30.6) … ranked fifth in California in scoring …  shot 71 percent on free throws (169-239) … made 57 percent from the floor and 42 percent from beyond the arc … put up four double-doubles … posted 10 blocks  

“Aaliyah is a scoring guard that can play both point guard and the wing position. She has a resume of scoring and winning. I am excited to have her join our team” -Coach Keitha Adams  

