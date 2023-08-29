One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners look to rebound in home opener against Incarnate Word

EL PASO, Texas - It's not how the UTEP Miners wanted to start the 2023 season, but there's still a lot more football left to be played.

UTEP is gearing up for their first home game of the season against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 7:00 p.m.

The Miners started their season 0-1 after a 17-14 loss in the season opener against Jacksonville State.

UTEP will face a Cardinals team that is coming off a successful season in 2022.

The Cardinals made it all the way to the semi-finals of the division 1 FCS playoffs.

It in no way is an easy victory for the Miners who will have to play a lot better than they did against Jacksonville State.

ABC-7's Rachel Phillips spoke with UTEP head coach Dana Dimel in a exclusive one-on-one interview.

Coach Dimel previewed the matchup against the Cardinals, and the areas the team is looking to improve on in the days leading to kickoff.