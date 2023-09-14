UTEP Clipped by Idaho, 1-0

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Soccer dropped a hard-fought 1-0 battle to Idaho Thursday night at University Field. The Miners (1-7-1) went toe-to-toe with the Vandals (5-2-1) through 78 minutes before a header by Kylie Hummel gave the visitors the win.



UTEP outshot Idaho 13-10 on the night, but the Vandals held a slight edge in shots on goal (five to three). Nine Miners had attempts in the contest. The two sides were even on corner kicks, and Idaho recorded one more foul than the Miners.



"Tonight is another night where we really defended our home turf and we fought like crazy," Head Coach Gibbs Keeton said. "We didn't give them anything once they scored, we stepped on the gas, we stepped up the pressure and I couldn't be more proud. It's not something we've been able to say for each and every game, but it something we get to celebrate after the game tonight. We want more from the game, but we showed how we can be together and fight through any of the disparity.



The Orange and Blue looked to get the jump on the Vandals early, with shots from Nicole Morales and Olivia Roskos coming inside five minutes, but neither was able to hit the back of the net. A little more than 10 minutes later, the Miner defense successfully defended a corner and Tionna Taylor snagged a save on the ensuing effort from Alyssa Peters. That would be Idaho's only shot in the first period. Following the corner, Taya Lopez hit one low to the left corner in the 21st minute, but Vandals keeper Kira Witte was able to smother it. Three minutes later in the 24th, Ashlyn Neireiter had a try blocked by the opposing defense. UTEP wiped out another opportunity for the guests by drawing them offside 12 minutes before the half.



Both teams came out firing to start the second period, tallying eight total shots in the first 15 minutes of play. Anissa Chairez and Sheyliene Patolo had two tries in quick succession (46th and 48th minute, respectively), but both missed the target. Just two minutes after that Taylor would tally another save against Peters, and the Miner defense would fend off a corner and a shot from Maya Hamilton, all in the 50th minute.



The back and forth did not stop there as Roskos and Patolo both fired shots wide to the right side, which were quickly followed by yet another Taylor on Peters save. Jadyn Hanks missed two shots wide in the 61st and 64th minutes for the Vandals. A well-placed corner for the Miners led to a Mina Rodriguez shot in the 66th minute, but it sailed high. Leslie Gutierrez almost connected on a bicycle kick in the 69th, and Vanessa Cabello stopped the ensuing counter attack from Hummel in an outstanding individual effort. Emerson Kidd later had her effort blocked in the 75th minute, and Taylor smothered an attempt from Idaho's Annika Farley in the 77th.

The Vandals broke the stalemate in the 78th minute after a save from Taylor went out of play for a corner kick. After Hamilton's initial shot was blocked, Hummel was able to head the ball into the opposite corner past Taylor's outstretch gloves. The final to tries for the Miners came from Neireiter and Rodriguez, but Witte was able to make the stop on both. Taylor posted one last save against Karli Yoshida-Williams in the 87th minute.



On Sunday the Miners head to Miami, Fla. to face FIU in the Conference USA opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT/ 11 a.m. ET.



"The first phase of our season is over, and it challenged us in a variety of ways. The main objective of the non-conference was to prepare us for conference," Keeton said. "Now it's really time for us to walk the walk. We feel prepared and we are excited to start with really tough games and tough opponents. We like where we are at, and we look forward to our conference campaign and our quest to earn points."



Season tickets for 2023 remain on sale now for just $35 per seat. Individual game tickets can be purchased for $8 per seat. Fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.