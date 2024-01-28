Two former Miners transfer to Texas State 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After entering the transfer portal towards the end of 2023, star running back and Parkland grad, Deion Hankins, and his running back partner, Torrance Burgess Jr. are staying in the Lone Star State and heading to Texas State.

The duo are following their UTEP running backs coach, Barrick Nealy, who joined his alma mater this season.

In his career with the Miners, Hankins rushed over 2,600 yards and 23 touchdowns, meanwhile Burgess had more than 1,000 all purpose yards last season for the Miners.

The two will also link up with Franklin grad, Beau Sparks, who in the off season chose to transfer from Utah Tech to Texas State.