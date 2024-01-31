UTEP’s David Terrell Jr. named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for second time

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - David Terrell Jr. has been selected as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office revealed Monday.

The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league's sports information directors.

The true freshman continued his development by making his presence felt off the bench in a pair of road contests.

He registered 7.0 points per game, 3.0 assists per contest and 3.0 steals per game while making only two total turnovers in 29.4 minutes per tilt.

He started the week off with eight points and five assists to go along with two steals at LA Tech.

The five helpers set a career best for him against DI opposition.

The Dallas native followed that up with six points and a career-high tying four steals at Sam Houston.

It marks the fourth straight week that the Orange and Blue have taken home the award, a program first.

The Miners have garnered the honor seven times this year, which is the most in school history.

The prior standard was six, which was achieved during the 2013-14 campaign.

Elijah Jones has been a four-time recipient, with Terrell Jr. (two) and Trey Horton III (one) also doing so.

Terrell Jr. and the rest of the Miners will return to the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center (10-2 record) where they will open a three-game homestand by playing host to Jax State at 7 p.m. MT Thursday.

Jon Teicher (43rd year) and Steve Yellen (21st year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App.

It will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required, with Mando Medina (play-by-play) and former Miner (Hooper Vint) describing the action. Tickets start as low as $9.15. For more information, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.