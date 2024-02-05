UTEP’s Terrell Jr. garners second straight & third overall CUSA Freshman of the Week

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - For the second consecutive week and third time this season, David Terrell Jr. has been voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league's sports information directors.

He played heavy minutes (26.1 mpg) off the bench in a pair of home games, helping the Miners forge a mark of 1-1 on the week. Terrell Jr. was the top-scoring reserve and placed fourth overall on the team for the week with 7.0 points per game, aided by going 6-7 at the charity stripe.

He also accounted for 3.0 rebounds per contest and 1.0 steals per game.

The true freshman registered 10 points in 33 minutes in the 79-71 win against Jax State on Feb. 1, using his strong build to earn seven trips to the charity stripe.

He added three boards and a steal vs. the Gamecocks.

The Dallas native fought through foul trouble to pitch in four points, three caroms, a steal and a block while making 2-3 from the floor against Liberty.

He finished with the best +/- on the team at +5 in the contest. He was +4 vs. Jax State, giving him a net of +9 on the week.

The Miners have garnered the Freshman of the Week award for five straight weeks, shattering the longest prior record (three in a row).

UTEP now has eight total distinctions on the campaign, also crushing the prior program mark (six, 2013-14).

Elijah Jones has been a four-time recipient (Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Jan. 22), followed by Terrell Jr. with three (Jan. 8, Jan. 29, Feb. 5) and Trey Horton III with one (Jan. 15).

UTEP is idle until playing host to I-10 rival NM State at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday. Jon Teicher (43rd year) and Steve Yellen (21st year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App. It will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required, with Mando Medina (play-by-play) and former Miner (Hooper Vint) describing the action. Tickets start as low as $9.15. For more information, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.