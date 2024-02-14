UTEP softball celebrates Valentine’s Day with sweep over UNM

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - In a thrilling Valentine’s Day showdown at Helen of Troy Field, the UTEP softball team (6-1) secured a double triumph against the New Mexico Lobos (1-6).

The Miners set the stage for an exhilarating day of play, winning the first game in eight innings with a nail-biting 4-3 victory.

The excitement continued to escalate as UTEP’s sixth-inning explosion in game two, locked in a 4-2 win completing the sweep.

GAME 1 | UTEP 4, UNM 3 [8inn]

The game remained scoreless for the first three innings. The Miners broke the deadlock in the fourth as Bri Garcia launched a two-run home run, bringing in Idalis Mendez, who had singled earlier in the inning. However, the Lobos fought back in the top of the fifth, tying the game with two runs of their own. Both teams held strong defensively in the sixth and seventh innings. In a tense moment in the bottom of the seventh, the Miners had the game-winning run on third with just one out, but a well-executed double play by the Lobos forced extra innings. In the eighth frame, UNM took the lead with two doubles, making it 3-2. The Miners rallied, with Halle Hogan hitting a solo home run and Idalis Mendez delivering a walk-off RBI single, securing a thrilling 4-3 victory. Taja Felder, in her second complete game win, improved to a 4-0 record, allowing six hits but issuing no walks.

GAME 2 | UTEP 4, UNM 2

After a scoreless first five innings, UNM seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth, capitalizing on a wild pitch and a sacrifice. However, UTEP staged a remarkable rally in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in four runs. Bri Garcia's RBI single opened the scoring for the Miners, followed by a game-tying sac fly by Amaya Lee. Lexi Morales then delivered a crucial double down the right field line, propelling UTEP to a 3-2 lead, and Richard's RBI single extended the margin to 4-2. Zaylie Calderon closed out the game with a flawless inning, securing a victory for the Miners. Faith Aragon notched her second win, striking out four, allowing only three hits, and issuing no walks, while Calderon earned her third save.

Notables

2007 was the last time the Miners were 6-1

ON DECK

UTEP will host the 2024 UTEP Invitational Presented by Holiday Inn El Paso West-Sunland Park Feb. 16-18 at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.

The UTEP Invitational field will be composed of the Miners, Montana, Purdue Fort Wayne, and North Dakota.