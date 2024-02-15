One-on-one with UTEP’s Keitha Adams; Miners host WKU & first place Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women's basketball team are back home for a pair of home games this week.

Thursday, the Miners will host Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. and then Saturday they'll take on Middle Tennessee at 1 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

Middle Tennessee is currently in first place in Conference USA with a 9-0 conference record.

The Miners are 3-6 in conference play, 8-14 overall.

They're currently on a three game losing skid after falling to New Mexico State on the road last week.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP head coach Keitha Adams about the upcoming matchups.