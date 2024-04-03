Exhibition match between UTEP & FC Juarez ends in scoreless draw

EL PASO, Texas - Before a sold out crowd at UTEP's University Field, the Miners and the FC Juarez Bravas squared off in a exhibition soccer match.

A collegiate team taking on a professional soccer club.

The Miners are in the middle of their Spring season, while the Bravas are in the middle of their season in Liga MX.

Wednesday's match would end in a scoreless draw, but it was a great experience for both squads.

Even though UTEP had the home field advantage, the crowd was evenly split with fans cheering for both the Miners and the Bravas.