UTEP men’s basketball announces 2024-25 CUSA schedule

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The 2024-25 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP men’s basketball team was revealed by head coach Joe Golding on Thursday.

The Miners will square off against each league member twice for an 18-game slate.

There will be more continuity to the conference this year, with only one new member (Kennesaw State) having joined for the ’24-25 campaign.

FIU, Jax State, LA Tech, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, NM State, Sam Houston and WKU return to comprise the 10-team league along with UTEP.

The UTEP faithful have a chance to cheer on the Orange and Blue early and often to start league play, something which hasn’t been the case in recent years.

After beginning conference action on the road for five of the past six seasons, the Miners will play their first three league tilts this year within the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP hasn’t opened with three straight home conference contests since the 1991-92 campaign when it was a member of the WAC.

Furthermore, five of the initial seven league games will be at the Don.

The Miners commence CUSA play the day after New Year’s, welcoming LA Tech (Jan. 2) to the Sun City.

UTEP wraps up the homestand with visits by Sam Houston (Jan. 4) and I-10 rival NM State (Jan. 11).

Other home matchups include Jax State (Jan. 23), Kennesaw State (Jan. 25), FIU (Feb. 13), Liberty (Feb. 15), WKU (Feb. 27) and Middle Tennessee (March 1).

UTEP ventures across the country for its first league road contest against Liberty (Jan. 16). The Orange and Blue’s other road dates include at FIU (Jan. 18), at WKU (Jan. 30), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 1), at I-10 rival NM State (Feb. 8), at Kennesaw State (Feb. 20), at Jax State (Feb. 22), at Sam Houston (March 6) and at LA Tech (March 8) in the regular-season finale.

UTEP returns all its eligible scholarship players from last year’s team that made the program’s first appearance in the CUSA title tilt since 2011.

Honorable-mention All-CUSA honoree and All-Defensive team member Otis Frazier III is one of five seniors on the roster, with Corey Camper Jr., Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb and Kevin Kalu also back in the fold.

2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. returns, as do fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones.

Guard Antwonne Holmes and forward Babacar Mbengue, who both redshirted last season, are ready to go in 2024-25.

Rounding out the roster are JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and Cochise College transfer and El Paso native Jordan Hernandez.

Season tickets are now on sale and may be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus), Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!

For complete coverage of UTEP men’s basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPMBB (Twitter), @utepmbb (Instagram) and on Facebook @UTEPMensBasketball or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at www.UTEPMiners.com

2024-25 UTEP Men’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Home Games in Bold