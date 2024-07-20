CUSA Announces 2024 Preseason Watch List (UTEP)
DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP’s RB Jevon Jackson, DT KD Johnson, CB AJ Odums, OL Otis Pitts III and LS Angelo Tejada were announced to Conference USA’s 2024 Preseason Football Watch List as announced by league officials on Friday.
Jackson, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named a 2023 FCS Football Central Second Team All-America after rushing for a team-high 1,373 yards on 252 attempts (5.4 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. The first team All-United Athletic Conference performer added 78 yards on 11 receptions with a TD. Jackson recorded eight career 100-yard efforts including seven last season. Jackson amassed a career-best 197 yards on 26 attempts (7.6 avg.) and a TD against SFA.
Johnson played in all 12 games in his first season as a Miner in 2023. Johnson tallied 22 tackles (13 solo) and a QB hurry from the interior defensive line. He concluded the campaign with a career-high eight tackles against no. 22 Liberty. Johnson added three tackles and a hurry against UNLV and recorded a trio of stops against I-10 rival NM State.
Odums, who transferred to UTEP from New Mexico before the ’23 season, started in all 12 games at the cornerback position during his first season with the Miners. Odums racked up 36 tackles with a team-tying high eight breakups and a 0.5 TFL. Odums concluded the campaign tied third in CUSA in pass breakups. He registered a season-high six tackles and a PBU at Middle Tennessee. Odums matched his season best with six more stops against no. 22 Liberty and tallied a season-high three pass breakups against rival NM State.
Pitts III enters his final season as a Miner playing in all 12 games in 2023 as a redshirt junior. Pitts III added two starts at right guard – at Sam Houston and against WKU. UTEP gained 222 on the ground with a trio of rushing scores during a come-from-behind victory at Sam Houston. His efforts on the line helped the UTEP rushing game gain over 1,700 yards and score 16 touchdowns.
Tejada returns for his fourth season with the Miners. Despite injuries late in the season, the senior started at long snapper in 10 games. Tejada played in 43 career games and has posted two tackles on special teams. He was named to the 2022 All-CUSA second team.
The Scotty Walden Era kicks off on Aug. 31 in a nationally televised game at Nebraska (1:30 p.m. MT) on FOX, while the Miners’ first home game is Sept. 7 against Southern Utah with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium.
OFFENSE
QB Keyone Jenkins, FIU
QB Kaidon Salter, Liberty
QB Jack Turner, LA Tech
RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty
RB Monte Watkins, NM State
RB Jevon Jackson, UTEP
RB Elijah Young, WKU
WR Gabe Benyard, Kennesaw State
WR Omari Kelly, MTSU
WR Kordell David, NM State
WR Noah Smith, Sam Houston
TE Sean Brown, Jax State
OL JD Lee, FIU
OL Clay Webb, Jax State
OL Ethan Newman, Kennesaw State
OL Jordan White, Liberty
OL Bert Hale, LA Tech
OL Ethan Ellis, MTSU
OL Canaan Yarro, NM State
OL Ethan Hagler, Sam Houston
OL Otis Pitts III, UTEP
OL Quantavious Leslie, WKU
DEFENSE
DL Jeramy Passmore, FIU
DL Darrell Prater, Jax State
DL Pooda Walker, Kennesaw State
DL CJ Bazile, Liberty
DL Jessie Evans, LA Tech
DL Andy Nwaoko, MTSU
DL Buddha Peleti, NM State
DL Jevon Leon, Sam Houston
DL KD Johnson, UTEP
DL Hosea Wheeler, WKU
LB Reggie Peterson, FIU
LB J-Rock Swain, Jax State
LB Kolbe Fields, LA Tech
LB Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston
DB Sidney Porter, Kennesaw State
DB De’Arre McDonald, MTSU
DB AJ Odums, UTEP
DB Upton Stout, WKU
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Colby Sessums, Sam Houston
K Lucas Carneiro, WKU
P Jack Dawson, Jax State
KR Julian Gray, Liberty
KR Demarcus Griffin-Taylor, LA Tech
PR Dean Patterson, FIU
PR Gabe Benyard, Kennesaw State
PR Jordan Smith, NM State
LS Brody Butler, MTSU
LS Angelo Tejada, UTEP