Former Miners and Aggies compete in 2024 Olympic Games

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Seven former Miners are in Paris getting ready to compete on the biggest stage in the world.

Tobi amusan will run in the 100-meter hurdles for team Nigeria.

Sean bailey will compete in the 400-meter for Jamaica.

Niesha Burgher earned her spot in the 200-meter for Jamaica.

Greta Kerekes will compete in the 100-meter hurdles representing team Hungary.

Jevaughn Powell will run in the 400-meter for Jamaica.

Samantha Hall will compete in discus for team Jamaica.

Aiyanna Stiverne will run for Canada in the 4x400 meter-relay.

Two former aggies will also be a part of the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Alena sharp will represent Canada and Ursula Wikstrom will represent Finland, both in golf.