UTEP Football kick off day one of fall camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners kicked off day one of fall camp at Sun Bowl Stadium Thursday morning.

""We were a little sloppy but I love the energy and the attack," head football coach Scotty Walden said. "We've got to get in shape, the way normal teams practice we would've been good but we practice in a totally different way. I really love the defensive competitivenesses today, I thought offensively we looked good in the beginning and then we got tired. Our tempo kind of went to heck and defensively I thought we flew around and did really good but overall I'm very proud of our guys."

The big question is who is going to fill in that starting quarterback position.

Returning player Cade McConnell, and new player Skyler Locklear, who followed Coach Walden from Austin Peay, are looking like the two potential starting QB's but so far, it's been a friendly competition between the two. McConnell and Locklear actually like to hit the green (golf) together off the field.

"We're going at it right, we're trying to be the best quarterback that we can possibly be," McConnell said. "Not necessarily to beat the other guy out but to be the best quarterback for this team."

"Of course there's a quarterback battle, there's four other quarterbacks as well," Locklear said. "It's not like we're the only two quarterbacks here, there's six of us, the spots open and we're battling for it but every time I come out here it's just try to be the best version of myself, for my team and try to be the best teammate that I can be."

The Miners will take on Nebraska at Memorial Stadium August, 31st at 1:30p.m.