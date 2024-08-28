UTEP women’s basketball adds six to 2024-25 roster

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP women’s basketball has brought in six players to bolster the 2024-25 roster, Head Coach Keitha Adams announced Wednesday.

A brief profile on each signee and quotes from Adams follow below.

Portia Adams

Guard

5-6

Lamar

Cedar Hill, Texas

Coming to UTEP after taking a year off following two seasons at Lamar (2021-23) … averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in her sophomore campaign … put up 10 or more points in 20 contests … scored in double figures in 10 of last 11 games … went off for a career-high 32 points against Houston Christian (2/16/23) … snagged a career-best nine rebounds against Texas A&M – Commerce (1/26/23) … dished out a career-high eight assists against Mississippi Valley (11/25/22) … put up 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in freshman season … recorded three double-digit scoring efforts.

“Portia brings a lot of college experience as a transfer student. She can really shoot the ball and has really good basketball IQ. We are looking for great leadership from her.”

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis

Guard

5-7

Salt Lake Community College

Sacramento, Calif.

Averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game as a sophomore at Salt Lake Community College … received Scenic West Athletic Conference Second Team All-Conference honors … tallied 10 or more points in 18 contests … poured in a career-high 23 points against Odessa College (11/25/23) … pulled down a career-best 11 rebounds to go with 16 points against Utah State Eastern (1/24/24) for her first collegiate double-double … did not compete in the 2022-23 season … played her freshman year at Hawai’i Hilo, averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game … posted seven double-digit scoring efforts.

“Heaven is coming from a good junior college program, and we are counting on her experience at the college level. She can shoot the ball well and she makes good decisions on the court.”

Ndack Mbengue

Forward

6-3

Cowley College

Bergamo, Italy

Averaged 12.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in her sophomore season at Cowley College … earned a KJCCC Second Team All-Conference nod … posted double-digit scoring efforts in 19 games and pulled down 10+ rebounds in 17 contests … grabbed a career-best 24 rebounds twice, against Dodge City CC (2/10/24) and at Pratt CC (2/24/24) … also poured in a career-high 37 points on 64.0 percent shooting at Pratt … tallied 14 double-doubles … averaged 16.8 points and 14.9 rebounds over final 10 games of the 2023-24 season … was named the Cowley College Female Athlete of the Month in February 2024 … averaged 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in her freshman season at Cowley … is a member of the Italian junior national team.

“Ndack is a post player from Italy that played her last two years at a very good program at Cowley and each year she got better. We are excited about her rebounding skills and her play around the basket. She also brings great positive energy to workouts and life in general.”

Osade Igbinedion Omoruyi

Forward

6-4

Real Canoe

Madrid, Spain

Has represented Spain at the youth national team level … earned a spot on the Madrid regional youth team … plays for Real Canoe in Madrid at the club level … averaged 10 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season … won the 2022 U16 Madrid Championship with Real Canoe.

“Osade is young, but she has great potential. She is a lengthy and athletic post player who can run the floor very well and is a good rebounder.”

Yagmur Canguven

Guard

5-11

Fenerbahce

Mersin, Turkey

Averaged 11.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey … shot 55.2 percent from the field … scored in double figures on eight occasions, including three games with 20 or more points … won the 2022-23 Turkish youth league championship … has represented Turkey at the youth national team level.

“Yagmur is another young player coming in with good basketball IQ and good work ethic. We are looking forward to her helping us from the guard spot.”

Mary Moses Amaniyo

Forward

6-1

KIU Rangers

Arua, Uganda

Averaged 14.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in the 2023 East African basketball league … was named Player of the Month in May 2023 for her important role in her club, KIU Rangers, going on nine-game winning streak, which included a trip to the tournament finals … picked up an MVP honor after helping her school, St. Mary’s Kitende, win the National Secondary Schools Basketball Championship … averaged 7.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in the 2023 FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League Qualifiers.

“Mary Moses is one of the most talented young players from Uganda. Jane Asinde is her role model, and we are excited to work with this athletic forward.”

2024-25 UTEP Women’s Basketball Roster

2 Heaven Samayoa-Mathis

3 Ivane Tensaie

5 Delma Zita

7 Delphine Jatta

8 Dunja Zecevic

10 Yagmur Canguven

11 Portia Adams

12 Irene Asensio

13 Ndack Mbengue

15 Abby Priscilla

20 Thelma Barbitch

22 Mary Moses Amaniyo

23 Luisa Vydrova

25 Osade Igbinedion Omoruyi