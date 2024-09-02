UTEP’S Kaya Weaver Earns CUSA Honors  

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Kaya Weaver earned the first 2024 Conference USA Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week honors announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Weaver named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week

Weaver delivered an impressive performance, earning all-tournament team honors at the Utah Classic. The native of Galt, California, led UTEP to a 2-1 record sweeping both Green Bay and Utah State. Against Utah, she recorded 11 kills with a .529 hitting percentage. Against Green Bay, she added 5 kills and 6 blocks. Her standout performance came against Utah State, where she notched 5 kills, hit .364, served 3 aces, and set new program records with 10 block assists and 12 total blocks in a 3-set match. Overall, Weaver tallied 21 kills, hit .366, a team-high 21 blocks, and accumulated a team-high 36.0 points.

Conference USA Release

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to action as it hosts the Borderland Invitational Sep. 5-7. The Miners face Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. MT Thursday (Sep. 5) in their home opener. Season ($85) and single-game tickets ($10) can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group tickets are also available for $5 (minimum of 10 tickets).