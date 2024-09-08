UTEP football falls to Southern Utah in OT at home opener, 27-24

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners kicked off its home opener to Southern Utah Saturday night losing by 3 points in overtime.

The Sun Bowl stadium was filled with 41,609 fans to kick off the Scotty Walden era in the Sun City.

The Miners started off strong scoring on their first possession of the game. Skyler Locklear, the starting quarterback for the Miners, secured a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jevon Jackson giving UTEP their first lead, 7-0.

Keeping the momentum, on their second drive of the game the Miners would once again send it home. This time Locklear would score a touchdown on a 5-yard quarterback keeper.

At the half, UTEP led with a score 17-6.

In the third, Southern Utah began to wake up. In the third quarter, Targhee Lambson maneuvers his way through UTEP defense and snags a rushing touchdown for the Thunderbirds. Then later in the fourth, Lambson returns with a 47-yard touchdown giving Southern Utah their first lead, 21-17. The Thunderbirds run game was outstanding, rushing for more than 265 yards.

With four seconds on the clock, the Miners with a trick play. Jaden Smith finds Locklear for a 4-yard touchdown pass forcing the game into overtime.

Finally, a field goal by the Thunderbirds Daniel King secures a 33-yard field goal.

The Miners fall 27-24, moving them down to a 0-2 record.

Next up, they'll get ready for the defending Conference USA champions, the Liberty Flames with a 4p.m. kickoff at Williams Field.