UTEP men’s basketball finalizes 2024-25 schedule

EL PASO, Texas - The schedule for the 2024-25 UTEP men’s basketball season has been finalized, head coach Joe Golding announced Wednesday.

The 18-game Conference USA slate was released in July, and the Miners have now completed putting together the 13-contest nonconference schedule.

UTEP will participate in a pair of tournaments building up to league action.

It will play in the Ball Dawgs Classic (Nov. 25-27) in Las Vegas, Nev., in addition to hosting the 63rd-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (Dec. 20-21).

There will be seven home games as part of nonconference play, including squaring off against a Tarleton State program that won 25 games while making a run to the CIT semifinals a year ago.

The Texans are under the direction of former Miner head coach Billy Gillispie, who led the Orange and Blue to the 2004 WAC title and earned a bid to the “Big Dance.”

UTEP has a trio of true road trips, including venturing to ACC country to battle perennial power Louisville. There are also the three neutral-site contests in Vegas.

The campaign tips off at home vs. Sul Ross State (Nov. 4) as part of a doubleheader with the UTEP women’s basketball team.

Other nonconference games set for the “Sun City” feature UTPB (Nov. 12), Seattle U (Dec. 7), Tarleton State (Dec. 16), Jackson State (Dec. 20), Akron or Yale (Dec. 21) and Northern New Mexico (Dec. 28).

The tilts against Jackson State and either Akron or Yale will occur during the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.

The Orange and Blue’s initial road contest will be at Utah Valley (Nov. 9), with games at UCSB (Nov. 20) and at Louisville (Dec. 11) rounding out the nonconference tilts in hostile territory.

The Miners will play three times in three days in the “Sin City” for the Ball Dawgs Classic, challenging San Jose State (Nov. 25), 2024 NCAA Tournament participant Long Beach State (Nov. 26) and UNC Greensboro (Nov. 27), which won 21 games last year.

Golding will have plenty at his disposal for the 2024-25 season, with the Miners returning all eligible scholarship players from last year’s team that made the program’s first appearance in the CUSA championship contest since 2011. There are five seniors on the roster, who are in the form of Honorable-mention All-CUSA member and All-Defensive team honoree Otis Frazier III, Corey Camper Jr., Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb and Kevin Kalu.

2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. is ready to take the next step, as are fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Guard Antwonne Holmes and forward Babacar Mbengue, who both redshirted last year, will suit up for the Orange and Blue.

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas, JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware, El Paso native Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa will inject some talent as newcomers to an already experienced roster.

2024-25 UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Nov. 4 Monday Sul Ross Don Haskins Center Nov. 9 Saturday at Utah Valley & Orem, Utah Nov. 12 Tuesday UTPB Don Haskins Center Nov. 20 Wednesday at UCSB Santa Barbara, Calif. Nov. 25 Monday vs. San Jose State $ Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 26 Tuesday vs. Long Beach State $ Las Vegas, Nev. Nov. 27 Wednesday vs. UNC Greensboro $ Las Vegas, Nev. Dec. 7 Saturday Seattle U Don Haskins Center Dec. 11 Wednesday at Louisville Louisville, Ky. Dec. 16 Monday Tarleton State & Don Haskins Center Dec. 20 Friday Jackson State ^ Don Haskins Center Dec. 21 Saturday Akron/Yale ^ Don Haskins Center Dec. 28 Saturday Northern New Mexico Don Haskins Center Jan. 2 Thursday LA Tech * Don Haskins Center Jan. 4 Saturday Sam Houston * Don Haskins Center Jan. 11 Saturday NM State * Don Haskins Center Jan. 16 Thursday at Liberty * Lynchburg, Va. Jan. 18 Saturday at FIU * Miami, Fla. Jan. 23 Thursday Jax State * Don Haskins Center Jan. 25 Saturday Kennesaw State * Don Haskins Center Jan. 30 Thursday at WKU * Bowling Green, Ky. Feb. 1 Saturday at Middle Tennessee * Murfreesboro, Tenn. Feb. 8 Saturday at NM State * Las Cruces, N.M. Feb. 13 Thursday FIU * Don Haskins Center Feb. 15 Saturday Liberty * Don Haskins Center Feb. 20 Thursday at Kennesaw State * Kennesaw, Ga. Feb. 22 Saturday at Jax State * Jacksonville, Ala. Feb. 27 Thursday WKU * Don Haskins Center March 1 Saturday Middle Tennessee * Don Haskins Center March 6 Thursday at Sam Houston * Huntsville, Texas March 8 Saturday at LA Tech * Ruston, La.

&- CUSA/WAC Scheduling Initiative

$- Ball Dawgs Classic (Las Vegas, Nev).

^- WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

*- CUSA Games

Home Games in Bold