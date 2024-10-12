UTEP Men’s Basketball hold pop-out practice at Eastwood High

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners held a pop-out practice at Eastwood High School Saturday evening.

The Miners returned all eligible scholarship players from the 2023-24 season that made the program's first appearance in the Conference USA championship game since 2011.

The returning players came back for some sweet redemption after falling to Western Kentucky 78-71 in the Conference championship game.

Otis Frazier III will be stepping up this season taking on a strong leadership role as well as David Terrell Junior who is only a sophomore. Frazier III was voted to the preseason All-Conference USA Team, so there are high expectations from the senior this season.

UTEP only has two Freshman's on the roster including three-star recruit KJ Thomas and forward Raijon Dispensa from New Jersey.

In UTEP's open practice, they played in a scrimmage and Thomas (guard) showed he wasn't afraid to drive the ball especially with the bigs in the paint and also showcasing his shooting ability.

The Miners will get ready for an exhibition game against the New Mexico Lobos Monday, October 28th with a time TBD.