UTEP Volleyball Heads to Lynchburg for Final Road Matches at Liberty 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP volleyball team (22-4, 12-2 Conference USA) wraps up its regular-season road schedule with a two-match series at Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Nov. 8-9. The Miners will face the Lady Flames at Liberty Arena, with Friday's match starting at 4 p.m. MST and Saturday's contest set for 10 a.m. MST.

HITTING WITH CONSISTENCY

UTEP's offense is firing on all cylinders, hitting .280 overall, with two Miners exceeding or matching that mark. Kaya Weaver leads the team, boasting a .434 hitting percentage among players with at least 140 kills. The Miners' efficiency ranks 14th nationally. UTEP reached a season-high .442 in a 3-0 sweep against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 31 and has hit over .300 in 13 matches this season.

BLOCK PARTY

UTEP's defense has been dominant at the net, registering a season-high 16 blocks in a 3-0 sweep against Utah State on Sept. 1. The Miners have reached double-digit blocks in 14 matches this season, with Kaya Weaver leading the team with 123.0 blocks. Nationally, UTEP ranks 8th in team total blocks (254.5) and blocks/set (2.86) while leading CUSA.

BALANCED ATTACK

UTEP showed a balanced attack against Middle Tennessee, with three Miners blasting home at least 2.0 kills per set. Among players with at least 17 kills over the weekend, Ema Uskokovic (21 kills, 3.00 k/s) led the way with Landry Braziel (18 kills, 2.57 k/s) and Torrance Lovesee (17 kills, 2.43 k/s) getting after it as well.

IN THE CUSA SPOTLIGHT

Landry Braziel – Freshman of the Week (Nov. 4, Week 10)

Braziel led the Miners to two wins over Middle Tennessee with18 kills (2.57 per set) on a .484 hitting percentage and excelled on Halloween night with 10 kills on 14 error-free swings. She also added six digs, two blocks, and 19 points.

Landry Braziel – Freshman of the Week (Oct. 14, Week 7)

Braziel was key to UTEP's 4-0 week, including wins over New Mexico State and LA Tech. She played in three matches, starting two, and totaled 23 kills (2.88/set) with a .439 hitting percentage. Braziel shined against LA Tech with 18 kills and a .469 hitting percentage, finishing the week with 25 points (3.13/set) and four blocks.

Ema Uskokovic – Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 7, Week 6)

Uskokovic led UTEP to two sweeps over Sam Houston with 24 kills, hitting .373 across six sets. She racked up 33.0 points (5.5 points per set) with five aces, 12 digs, and eight blocks, showcasing her all-around game.

Kaya Weaver – Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 7, Week 6)

Weaver was dominant at the net, recording 12 blocks (2 solo) and averaging 2.00 blocks per set. She also added 19 kills with a .500 hitting percentage, totaling 26.0 points (4.33 per set) across the two wins.

Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler – Co-Setters of the Week (Sep. 23, Week 4)

Gantt (65 assists) and Kohler (64 assists) combined for 129 assists (10.75 per set) to lead UTEP to a 3-0 record at the UTEP Southwest Showdown, guiding the offense to a .282 hitting percentage.

Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler – Co-Setters of the Week (Sep. 16, Week 3)

Gantt (62 assists) and Kohler (64 assists) directed UTEP's offense at the South Dakota Classic, combining for 126 assists (11.45 per set) and a .262 hitting percentage in a 2-1 weekend, including a sweep over Iowa State.

Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler – Co-Setters of the Week (Sept. 9, Week 2)

Gantt (50 assists) and Kohler (62 assists) led UTEP to a 3-0 weekend at the Borderland Invitational, combining for 112 assists and guiding the team to 14.10 kills per set and a .307 hitting percentage.

Kaya Weaver – Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 9, Week 2)

Weaver starred at the Borderland Invitational with 27 kills and a .641 hitting percentage. She added 19 blocks and 3 aces, earning tournament MVP honors and helping UTEP to a 3-0 weekend.

Kaya Weaver – Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 2, Week 1)

Weaver excelled at the Utah Classic, tallying 21 kills and 21 blocks. She set program records with 10 block assists and 12 total blocks against Utah State, helping UTEP to a 2-1 record.

MINER RANKINGS

Nationally, UTEP is ranked in the top 70 in 11 categories:

3. Aces/Set (2.27)*

3. Team Service Aces (202)*

8. Blocks/Set (2.86)*

8. Team Total Blocks (254.5)*

13. Match W-L Percentage (0.846)*

14. Hitting Percentage (0.280)

15. Opponent Hitting Percentage (0.154)*

29. Kills/Set (13.69)*

48. Team Kills (1,218)

56. Assists/Set (12.46)*

68. Team Assists (1,109)

*CUSA Leader



UTEP has two players ranked in the Top 60 in NCAA while leading the conference.

STATISTICS PLAYER NCAA/CUSA RANK VALUE Aces/Set



Blocks/Set

Hitting %

Service Aces





Total Blocks Kohler

Uskokovic

Weaver

Weaver

Uskokovic

Kohler

Lovesee

Weaver 69/2

83/3

20/2

9/1

54/2

62/3

75/8

13/3 0.42 sa/s

0.42 sa/s

1.40 bk/s

0.434 H%

37 SA

36 SA

35 SA

123 TB

IF YOU AIN'T FIRST, YOU'RE LAST

On October 19, UTEP Volleyball dominated Jax State via sweep and with this impressive win, UTEP became the first Division 1 team in the NCAA to reach 20 victories this season.

PACKED HOUSE

UTEP Volleyball has seen a surge in fan support over the past two seasons, with record-breaking attendance figures highlighting the team's growing popularity. In 2023, the Miners set a program record for regular-season attendance, drawing 1,803 fans for a match against Liberty. This season, they shattered that mark three times, most recently packing 2,315 fans into Memorial Gym for an electric showdown against NM State on October 9. While the overall program attendance record stands at 3,271, set during last season's sellout NIVC Championship run, which included three consecutive sellout matches in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final game, the Miners are eager to continue building on this momentum.

MAKING HISTORY

On October 9, during UTEP's 3-1 win over NM State, Alyssa Sianez made history by breaking the all-time program record for career digs. With her outstanding performance, she surpassed the previous record of 1,369 digs, which had been held by Sarah Villa (2013-16) for eight years. Sianez's achievement marks a significant milestone in the program's history and solidifies her legacy as one of its all-time greats.

MINING NEW HEIGHTS

The Miners have stormed out to a 22-2 start this season, which is the best record through 24 matches in program history. UTEP's previous mark at this juncture of the campaign was 16-4 (1985). Three other times (2021, 2011 and 1996) the Miners were 15-5 with 20 matches in the books. That puts head coach Ben Wallis (2024, 2021) alongside the legendary Norm Brandl (1996, 1985) as the lone coaches in school history to have multiple starts of at least 15-5.

SCHOOL RECORD FOR CONSECUTIVE CONFERENCE WINS

Going back to the end of last year, UTEP set a school-record 12 straight regular-season conference contests. The Miners defeated Liberty in the final two matches of CUSA action in 2023 before winning their first 10 this year.

WIN STREAK RECORD

After the sweep at Jax State (Oct. 18-19), UTEP won 13 straight contests. That breaks the prior school standard (nine; 1996, 1982) for most victories in a row during a single season. The overall program record for consecutive contests won is 14, which spanned from Nov. 6, 1987, to Sept. 17, 1988.

HOME SWEET HOME COURT

Before dropping two to WKU, the Miners won 20 straight regular season matches at Club Memorial. UTEP was 14-1 at home in 2023, with the lone setback coming at the hands of Wichita State (L, 0-3) in the championship contest of the NIVC on Dec. 12. The Miners will have more postseason action in the Sun City in 2024, as they will play host to the Conference USA Championships from Nov. 22-24.

AWARD-WINNING MINERS

The Miners have been honored by the league office with at least one of the weekly awards (including freshman of the week) in nine of the 10 weeks of the season. UTEP secured three setters (co) of the week (Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler, Sept. 23, Sept. 16, Sept. 9), a pair of offensive players of the week (Ema Uskokovic, Oct. 7, Kaya Weaver, Sept. 9), two defensive players of the week (Weaver, Oct. 7, Sept. 2) and two freshman of the week (Landry Braziel, Oct. 14, Nov. 4). The three co-setters of the week are already the most in a single season for the position in program history. Making it more impressive is that Gantt and Kohler reeled in the honor for three straight weeks. The 12 overall weekly awards (including freshman of the week) already break the prior school standard (10; 2023, 2022).

CLEAN SWEEP CREW

Of UTEP's 22 wins, 16 have been in three sets. The 16 sweeps are already the most in a single season since the Orange and Blue registered 18 such victories in 1988 (26-15).

ANOTHER 20-WIN SEASON

On October 19 versus Jax State, UTEP secured its third 20-win season in the past four years, a level of success not seen in El Paso since the Miners recorded at least 20 victories in seven of eight years from 1982-88. Prior to head coach Ben Wallis's arrival in the Sun City, UTEP had registered just one 20-win campaign (21-10, 2005) in the previous 29 seasons.

DOUBLE-DIGIT CONFERENCE WINS

On October 19 versus Jax State, the Miners achieved their third consecutive campaign with double-digit victories in league play. Prior to this stretch, UTEP had recorded just three total seasons with at least 10 conference wins (2012, 2005, 1996) since the program's inception in 1974. This season, with 12 wins, UTEP has also achieved its most CUSA victories since joining the conference in 2005.

THE OPPONENT

