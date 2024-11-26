UTEP leaves Islanders stranded, 64-53, as Adams earns 300th victory as UTEP head coach

CORPUS CHRISTIE, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team (4-1) earned the 64-53 victory over defending Southland Conference champion and 2024 NCAA tournament participant Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The win was Head Coach Keitha Adams’ 300th victory in charge of the UTEP program.

The Miners shot 38.7 percent (24-62) from the floor, 34.8 percent (8-23) from deep, and 66.7 percent (8-12) from the line.

The eight threes mark the second highest made total by UTEP this season.

The Orange and Blue held the statistical advantage in rebounds (48-37), assists (17-11), but the Islanders earned more steals (11-6), and blocks (7-0).

Luisa Vydrova recorded the first double-double of her career, posting a game high in both points (18) and rebounds (12), including a game-high tying five off the offensive glass. She put in a complete shift for UTEP, also leading the team in steals (three).

Three other Miners scored in double figures, Ivane Tensaie (13), Portia Adams (12), and Delma Zita (10).

Tensaie drained four shots from downtown, her third straight game with four or more made threes.

Adams also tallied seven boards and four assists, marking her highest rebound total and second highest assist total of the season.

Delma Zita nearly earned a double-double of her own, tacking on a career-high matching nine assists to her 10 points.

It is also her second straight 10-point outing. Ndack Mbengue tied her career high with eight rebounds, good for second on the team, while Mary Moses Amaniyo added seven.

“It was a great first road win,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “I thought our defense set the tone in the first half, and in the second our team came together more offensively. It was a loud atmosphere to play in, and I think that’s good experience for this young team. Now it’s time to get back to El Paso and get ready for a really good BYU team.”

Both teams got off to a slow start, with the Miners leading by three, 16-13, at the end of the first. Luisa Vydrova paced the Miners with eight points and five rebounds in the quarter.

The second quarter continued much as the first left off, and UTEP took the four-lead, 27-23, into the locker room.

Delma Zita dished out six assists in the first half.

The Miners shot 32.4 percent (11-34) from the field, 23.1 percent (3-13) from beyond the arc, and 50.0 percent (2-4) from the foul line in the first half.

They pulled down 28 rebounds, tallied seven assists and four steals over the first two periods.

UTEP gave itself some breathing room in the third, stretching the lead to 11. Vydrova (16) and Portia Adams (12) paced the Miner offense.

The Orange and Blue led by as many as 17 down the stretch of the fourth, and hung on for the 11-point victory.

Tensaie drained two threes in the final period and Adams snagged four important defensive boards to preserve the lead.

The Islanders shot 32.8 percent (20-61) from the floor, 11.1 percent (2-18) from three, and 50.0 percent (11-22) from the charity stripe in the game. They recorded 37 rebounds, 11 assists, 11 steals, and seven blocks. Nabaweeyah McGill led A&M-Corpus Christi with 14 points, followed by Mireia Agualo with 12. Paige Allen led the team in rebounds (10), steals (four), and blocks (four) while Agualo tallied a team-high three assists.

FAST FORWARD

The Miners return to the Don Haskins Center next Thursday (12/5) to take on BYU.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

UTEP fans are encouraged to wear orange and help Pack the Don!