BYU too much for UTEP to handle, Cougars top Miners, 81-68

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women's basketball team had their 2 game win streak snapped at the hands of the Brigham Young Cougars Thursday night at the Haskins Center.

BYU got the best of the Miners by a final score of 81-68.

This was the first meeting between the two programs since 1999.

It was a good back and forth game in the first half, but the Cougars were just too much for the Miners to handle offensively.

UTEP's Ivane Tensaie led the Miners in scoring with 15 points.

UTEP's overall record now stands at 4-2, while BYU improved their record to 7-2.

The Miners' next game will be on the road Sunday against the Portland Pilots.