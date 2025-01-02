 Poor Fourth Quarter Hinders Miners as UTEP WBB Drops CUSA Opener to LA Tech, 63-50

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) lost its first conference game of the season 63-50 to LA Tech Thursday evening. The game was close until the fourth quarter when the Miners’ shooting struggles allowed the Lady Techsters to run away with the contest.

UTEP shot 36.4 percent (20-55) from the field, 16.7 percent (2-12) from three, and 80.0 percent (8-10) from the foul line in the contest. 11.8 percent (2-17) shooting in the fourth quarter doomed the Miners, who had shot over 40.0 percent in each of the first three periods.

The Orange and Blue registered 34 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in the game.

Ndack Mbengue posted her third double-double of the season, dropping 12 points and 12 rebounds. She led the Miners in both categories. Delma Zita also tallied 12 points and dished out a team-best six assists.

Mary Moses Amaniyo earned her first start against the Lady Techsters, chipping in a solid nine-point, seven-rebound performance.

“We only shot 11.8 percent in the fourth quarter, that hurt us,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “It was poor shooting and LA Tech outrebounding us on the offensive boards. They had 16 second chance points to our six. I thought our defense did enough to get it done tonight, but our offense needs to be better.”

It was a back and forth first quarter, with UTEP leading by one, 15-14, at the end of the period. Zita had three assists in the opening frame.

The game continued much as it started in the second quarter, but a 12-2 run over the final 3:40 of the half put the Miners up 31-27 as the teams headed to the locker rooms. Mbengue led the team with 10 points at the break.

UTEP shot 50.0 percent (13-26) from the floor, 33.3 percent (2-6) from beyond the arc, and 75.0 percent (3-4) from the foul line in the first half. The Miners pulled down eight rebounds and tallied six assists.

The Lady Techsters caught up and took the lead by the end of the third, 46-44. Mbengue led the field with seven rebounds.

The Miners struggled to get the offense going in the fourth quarter, which allowed LA Tech to open up a 13-point advantage and seal the win.

LA Tech shot 41.0 percent (25-61) from the field, 19.2 percent (5-26) from distance, and 57.1 percent (8-14) from the charity stripe. The Lady Techsters pulled down 43 rebounds and tallied 15 assists, five steals, and three blocks in the game. Robyn Lee led all players with 17 points while Isla Airey also scored in double digits with 10. Jordan Marshall and Jianna Morris put up nine points each. Airey also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and swatted all three blocks in the game. Marshall and Lee contributed seven boards apiece. Paris Bradley dished out a game-high seven assists.

UTEP competes again Saturday (1/4) when they face off at Sam Houston. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. MT/ 2 p.m. CT. The next chance to see the Miners in action at home is Jan. 16 when they welcome Liberty to the Don Haskins Center.

