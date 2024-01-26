Bea Martinez, weekend sports anchor / reporter

My name is Beatriz Martinez, but I go by Bea. I’m from Chandler, Arizona and I recently graduated with my Master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Sports Journalism. I developed a strong passion for sports at a very young age and grew up running track and playing basketball. I earned a track scholarship to Academy of Art University in San Francisco and earned a Bachelor’s in Communications and Media Technologies. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my son, spending time outdoors and exercising!

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.