NMSU Football will play Valparaiso for 12th game of season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU football announced it will welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its 12th game of the season.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

We're playing ball!



We'll welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for our 12th game of the season #AggieUp



📰: https://t.co/bwqyiV4j96 pic.twitter.com/zf34E6ek8A — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 29, 2022

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.