NMSU Football will play Valparaiso for 12th game of season
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU football announced it will welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its 12th game of the season.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
We're playing ball!— New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 29, 2022
We'll welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for our 12th game of the season #AggieUp
📰: https://t.co/bwqyiV4j96 pic.twitter.com/zf34E6ek8A
