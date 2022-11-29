Skip to Content
NMSU Football will play Valparaiso for 12th game of season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU football announced it will welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its 12th game of the season.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

