Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop.

Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car was 22-year-old Phillip David of Mission Valley, according to police.

Ortiz was taken to a hospital where he later died.