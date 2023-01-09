House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI

House Republicans are now planning on forming a new select committee to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their “ongoing criminal investigations,” setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump.

The new expanded committee proposal is a result of one of the key concessions House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to his opposition to secure the gavel.

The proposal is included in the House rules package, which establishes the rules and committees for the 118th Congress, and is set to be put up for a vote Monday.

If the proposal passes, McCarthy would be able to select 13 lawmakers to serve on the subcommittee, five of whom would be chosen in consultation with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.