WATCH: Driver shot and killed after chase stretching from Las Cruces to El Paso

UPDATE (6 p.m.): Officials say one person is dead following a chase that ended in gunfire. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a driver allegedly stole a car. Las Cruces police chased the man and the driver, ending up near the Love's Truck stop. Officials say the driver began crashing into police, which is when police fired at the driver. The driver was hit and taken to the hospital where he later died. The passenger was not hurt, but was taken into custody.

UPDATE (4:521 p.m.): According to Anthony's Mayor, Mountain Pass is closed due to an officer-involved shooting.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a heavy police presence at I-10 Anthony Exit 0 near the Love's Truck Stop. ABC-7 has reached out to law enforcement. No information is immediately available.

The presence was noticed around 3:30 p.m.

