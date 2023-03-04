Chapin’s best season in program history comes to an end with a 54-47 loss to Mansfield Summit in the Elite 8

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Chapin Huskies historic season came to an end in the Elite 8 with a 54-47 loss to Mansfield Summit.

The Huskies had made the Sweet 16 for the past three seasons and for the first time ever in program history they advanced to the Elite 8 with a double OT win on Friday in Wichita Falls.

Chapin were looking to continue to make history and be the first El Paso school to advance to the final four since Andress did it in 2015.

But ultimately it wasn’t meant to be.

The Huskies found themselves down 13 in the 2nd quarter and managed to take the lead in the third but just couldn’t close it out down the stretch.

At the end of the 3rd Chapin trailed by just two points but Mansfield Summit extended the lead to win 54-47.

Brandon Hymes had 19 points and Bryson Goldsmith 17 for Chapin. Both were named to the Region I All-Tournament team, as was Summit’s David Terrell, a UTEP signee.

Chapin cap of their historic season with 30 wins and 6 losses and a perfect 15-0 record in district play before their loss Saturday.